Protester arrested after allegedly shouting during Tennessee House session

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A protestor was arrested Thursday evening after state authorities said she was disruptive during the Tennessee House discussion regarding disbanding community oversight boards.

Michele Flynn, 69, was charged with disrupting a meeting or procession and resisting arrest. Flynn was sitting in one of the balconies that oversees the House floor when she began to shout, Trooper Justin Johnson wrote in an affidavit.

“The rules to be on the balcony are that no one can shout, yell, scream, or disturb the meetings that are in progress,” the affidavit says.

Flynn was asked to stop, but she didn’t, troopers said, so House Speaker Cameron Sexton ordered her to be removed. Troopers escorted her out, but she refused to leave, according to the affidavit. WSMV4′s Danielle Jackson captured the moments Flynn was placed in handcuffs and taken out of the State Capitol.

As troopers worked to remove Flynn, she spoke out in support of community oversight boards, which are formed across the U.S. to investigate police brutality and hold police accountable. In Nashville, Davidson County voters initiated a charter amendment to create its own community oversight board in 2018.

Flynn continued to protest disbanding oversight boards until she was brought to an elevator. Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, tried to step inside so the protester wouldn’t be left alone, he said. Jones was recently removed from his House seat after Republican lawmakers said he violated policies by leading a gun reform protest with a bullhorn on the House floor. He was later reappointed to the House by Metro Council.

“I’m not going to leave you by yourself,” Jones told Flynn, telling troopers they would have to arrest him to keep him off the elevator.

Jones was asked repeatedly to get off the elevator but was not arrested. A woman and Jones asked troopers where they were taking Flynn.

“You’re very familiar with where we’re taking her,” a trooper responded. Jones was charged with assaulting a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on July 11, 2020. The charges were later dropped.

Flynn was later booked into Metro Jail and was released about two hours later.

The House passed the bill that would disband community oversight boards. The bill now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.