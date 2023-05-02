Multi-vehicle crash leaves path of destruction in Strawberry Mansion

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — At least three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash left a path of destruction in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion on Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near 30th and Diamond streets.

Surveillance video shows a red 2019 Dodge SUV careening into multiple parked cars and an apartment building.

“Come outside, people scrambling, trying to help people get out the car. My car was hit, other vehicles was hit,” said one neighbor, who asked to not be identified.

Police said the driver hit a Subaru and lost control before slamming into a traffic light, a home and a slew of other cars.

The driver then ran from the scene, leaving behind his passenger and wreckage, including a hole in an apartment building.

The building was evacuated and it’s now being evaluated by the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

“They had to be emergency evacuated because there was so much damage and they were more so concerned of the building falling with other residents in it that live in the upper floors,” said one neighbor.

The passenger in the SUV and the driver and passenger in the Subaru were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.