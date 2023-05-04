Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:04 AM

Fatal crash leads to the discovery of unidentified victim

By NORAFIQIN HAIROMAN

Click here for updates on this story

    EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — One person is dead after a crash on Highway 50 near Placerville, said the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.

The accident happened late Wednesday night, just before midnight, on eastbound Highway 50 across from Mountain View Mobile Manor on Newtown Road in Placerville.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a car on fire and worked to put out the blaze.

During the extinguishment, they found a body inside the car. The identity, age, and gender of the victim are unknown.

CHP Placerville is conducting an investigation into the single-vehicle crash, while El Dorado County Sheriff’s Coroner is working to identify the victim.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content