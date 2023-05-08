Businesses, investors turn out for Vermont Cannabis & Hemp Convention

By WPTZ Staff

ESSEX, Vermont (WPTZ) — This weekend marked the fourth annual Vermont Cannabis & Hemp Convention.

The event was held Saturday and Sunday at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.

Business owners, investors, and customers were in attendance, with opportunities to network and participate in presentations.

The annual convention is the largest in Vermont. Organizers plan to bring it back next year.

Vermont legalized Marijuana in 2018 and voted to establish a “cannabis control board” in 2020, though retail dispensaries weren’t approved to open until October of 2022.

