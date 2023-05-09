City officials working to mitigate homeless encampment near Kalihi Transit Center

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — For years, people have been living at a homeless encampment half-hidden below a bridge on Kamehameha Highway near the Kalihi Transit Center — and some noticed the streamside village is growing.

Walking over the bridge allows for a better view of a few tents lining the banks and several belongings floating on Kalihi stream.

While several passers-by agreed the site is unsightly, they also don’t mind it all that much because those who live there keep to themselves.

Amanda Ybanez, a member of the area neighborhood board who grew up in Kalihi, said people have been living at the camp for years.

“Like the rest of the homeless encampments, it’s only gotten larger, more complex, and dangerous for not only those that are homeless but also for the community and for people that are going to and from wherever they may be going in that direct area near the freeway,” Ybanez added.

According to Ybanez, the neighborhood board has met with city officials to discuss potential solutions, such as ensuring people who live at the camp receive mental health and substance abuse services, as well as helping them secure important documents they may have lost.

“I just want there to be an amicable and humane way to go about this,” Ybanez said.

Ian Scheuring, the deputy communications director Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, said, “the City and County of Honolulu is aware of the encampment, and we are working with our community partners to connect those in the area with help and services.”

Scheuring explained an outreach provider visits the site once a week. The City’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement (CORE) team visited the area on Monday as well, transporting two people to a nearby medical clinic.

According to Scheuring, the Department of Facility Maintenance is planning to roll out a Stored Property Ordinance (SPO) enforcement next week to remove trash and debris from the waterway, and address any structures in the stream area.

Until then, personnel will continue outreach efforts in the coming days.

Scheuring added the city has done SPO enforcement at the camp in the past. The latest one was in last December.

If you’re concerned about an accumulation of stored property in a public space you can report it to the city’s complaint hotline at (808) 768-4381.

Scheuring reminded residents, “if you ever feel unsafe or threatened near a similar encampment, please do not hesitate to dial 911.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.