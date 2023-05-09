Family of Boston Marathon dog, Spencer, announces new golden retriever puppy

By WCVB Staff

ASHLAND, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The family of beloved Boston Marathon fan Spencer, a golden retriever, announced that they are now the proud parents of a new puppy.

The new golden retriever puppy was donated to the Powers family by Golden Opportunity for Independence, an organization that breeds, raises and trains English-type golden retrievers for people in the community with the greatest need.

Rich Powers said his new dog is named Jimmy.

“We could not be any more grateful for this generous heartfelt gesture,” Powers wrote on Facebook. “We promise we will to continue Spencer & Penny’s mission with your pup and we know he will do amazing things. WELCOME HOME JIMMY!”

Spencer became an icon for holding his “Boston Strong” flag at his usual spot on the route near Ashland State Park, regardless of the weather, for nine years.

Prior to the 126th running of the marathon in 2022, the Boston Athletic Association named Spencer the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon. He made it to the 2021 and 2022 races despite previous health scares.

Unfortunately, he died in February before he could attend the race for a 10th year, and Spencer’s niece, the family’s 11-year-old golden retriever named Penny, died days later after a veterinarian discovered she was suffering from internal bleeding and that she had tumors on her liver and spleen.

Other golden retrievers took their place. They wore “Golden Strong” bandanas in homage to Spencer’s famous “Boston Strong” flag.

