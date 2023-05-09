‘I stood right underneath him’: Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window

By Laura Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police say a 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to a neighbor who caught him after he fell from a second-story window Monday.

Kyrie Jones was walking her dog when she noticed the toddler hanging out the window in the 1900 block of Merle Hay Road.

“I noticed the little boy was bending over the edge of the window, and he was throwing things out the window,” said Jones.

Jones, who lives next door, says she started knocking and ringing the doorbell to alert the child’s mother, but no one answered. She then called the police and went back to the window to keep an eye on the child.

“When I came back out, the baby was holding on the ledge hanging. So, I stood right underneath him just in case,” Jones said through tears on Monday.

The child ended up losing his grip and falling from the window. Jones, who is 33 weeks pregnant, says she caught him just before he hit the concrete.

“He kind of hit my belly a little bit. I think the adrenaline kicked in, and I didn’t feel anything,” said Jones.

Jones says she held the child until police arrived minutes later. The child’s mother did eventually come out. Police say detectives and social services are following up. It is unclear if the child’s mother will face any charges.

“I am just glad I was there at the right time,” said Jones. “As long as the baby is safe, I am good.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.