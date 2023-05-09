Proposed bill to ban diversity, equity and inclusion training sparks fears on college campuses

By WLWT Digital Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLWT) — A bill is making its way through the Ohio State Senate and sparking fears across college campuses.

If passed, Senate Bill 83 would ban diversity, equity and inclusion training at public colleges in Ohio, as well as ban faculty from going on strike during contract negotiations.

On Monday, community members gathered for a town hall on the topic with state Sen. Catherine Ingram, Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney and other local leaders.

“This bill is about who’s writing the story. This bill is about who gets to be a hero. This bill is about how do we define democracy? This bill essentially defines the barometers of citizenship and democracy as we understand it,” panelist Dr. Ron Jackson said.

Added Kearney: “It’s very dangerous, it keeps our kids from being educated and it threatens our universities and colleges.”

The bill will be heard on Tuesday.

If passed, it would also ban partnerships with Chinese institutions.

