Bear gets into Hartland homeowner’s garage, seeks grill

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

HARTLAND, Connecticut (WFSB) — A bear looking to score a feast found its way into a homeowner’s garage in Hartland over the weekend.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told Channel 3 that it the animal was gone by the time it was able to get there on Sunday.

“By the time we arrived, the bear had let itself out of a garage without assistance,” said Paul Copleman, DEEP spokesperson. “It appears that the bear attempted to get to a grill in the garage that had been used earlier in the day.”

Copleman said that no actions were taken.

According to the American Bear Association, grease and food caught in barbecue grills or burn barrels can attract bears.

DEEP confirmed that.

Ali Sasani of Terryville recorded a family of bears rolling a grill of a porch.

DEEP also listed birdfeeders, garbage, and open compost in addition to grills as potential food sources.

It recommended folks in towns prone to bear encounters read its website page titled “Living with Black Bears.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.