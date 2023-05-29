Gov. Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to half-staff this Memorial Day to honor fallen service members

By WXYZ Staff

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen service members this Memorial Day.

The order applies to U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and with all public buildings and grounds across the state.

According to the governor’s office, the flags will be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 29, from sunrise until noon. Flags should be hoisted first to peak before being lowered to half-staff.

“On Memorial Day, Michiganders come together to honor the memory of those we lost in service to our nation,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “Those who represent us in uniform are the best of us and put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and liberties. In Michigan, we are committed to supporting our military members and their families with the education, housing, and health benefits they have earned. Let’s have their backs and remember the legacy of those no longer with us.”

The governor’s office says the flags should be returned to full staff on May 29 at noon.

