Injured hiker rescued from Bear Canyon Trail

By Austin Janos

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue helped save a hiker on the Bear Canyon Trail on Saturday, May 27.

PCSD says the hiker hurt their ankle while out on the trail. Rural Metro Fire Department crews helped care for the hiker’s injury.

Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel also assisted in the rescue operation; rescue deputies used a Ranger 2 chopper to arrive on the scene, and hoist the hiker to safety.

The hiker was then taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.