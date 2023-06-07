Good Samaritan credited with saving driver’s life after he crashed, caught fire

By Kerry Brookes

Click here for updates on this story

BROWNFIELD, Maine (WMTW) — A good Samaritan is credited with helping get a driver to safety after the man’s car had crashed and burst into flame in Brownfield Tuesday night.

At around 5:30 p.m., Oxford County sheriff’s deputies, and first responders from Brownfield, Fryeburg and Conway, New Hampshire were called to a crash on Center Conway Road.

Dispatchers learned that the car involved in the crash had rolled over at least once before landing upside down against a tree and bursting into flames.

The driver, who has not been identified, was reportedly able to get himself out of the car, but was also on fire. Officials say a good Samaritan from a nearby home put the flames on the driver out and pulled him away from the burning wreck.

The driver was taken to a hospital by LifeFlight helicopter to be treated for life-threatening injuries, including burns.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation, but nobody else was hurt in the incident.

Oxford County Sheriff Chris Wainwright says “the actions of the good Samaritan, without a doubt, saved the life of the individual involved.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.