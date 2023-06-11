Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized

By Zoe Strothers

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WFSB) — DEEP says a moose has been euthanized after breaching the outer perimeter fence of Bradley International Airport.

“I don’t know how they are getting here,” said Julia Cole, Airline Passenger.

A spokesperson for the airport said they were monitoring a sighting of the moose yesterday and contacted DEEP.

They say DEEP assisted them in evaluating the situation and determining the necessary course of action.

DEEP says that out of an abundance of caution, and to protect the airport environment as well as vehicles on Route 20, EnCon Police made the decision to euthanize the moose.

“When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways, it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary,” a DEEP spokesperson said in a statement.

“The fact that they had to put down a singular moose that was just in the road when they could’ve tranquilized it and saved an animal’s life and put it somewhere else is kind of unsettling,” said Victoria Lingua, Airline Passenger.

Bradley Airport says the safety of all airport users is its top priority and recognizes the importance of keeping wildlife off of airport property.

The moose was spotted by several Channel 3 viewers.

