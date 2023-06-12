6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Six people were rescued from a damaged boat on the Willamette River Saturday evening after they called for help.

At about 8 p.m., Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office got a call that boat had hit something in the Holgate Channel and was taking on water.

Both the boat’s hull and the motor had been damaged, leaving the passengers stranded.

MCSO’s river patrol was able to get all six people to shore and no one was hurt.

Portland Fire towed the boat back to shore.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.