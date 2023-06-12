Skip to Content
6 rescued from leaking, stranded boat on Willamette River

By FOX 12 Staff

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Six people were rescued from a damaged boat on the Willamette River Saturday evening after they called for help.

At about 8 p.m., Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office got a call that boat had hit something in the Holgate Channel and was taking on water.

Both the boat’s hull and the motor had been damaged, leaving the passengers stranded.

MCSO’s river patrol was able to get all six people to shore and no one was hurt.

Portland Fire towed the boat back to shore.

