Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Lake Placid to hold 100th birthday celebration for area’s oldest living WWII veteran

By
Published 9:38 AM

By Michael Cusanelli

Click here for updates on this story

    LAKE PLACID, New York (WPTZ) — A World War II veteran from North Elba will get to celebrate his 100th birthday in style this month thanks to a village-wide party in Lake Placid.

Dusty Smith will be honored at an event on the Lake Placid Olympic Oval to commemorate his centennial birthday on Sunday, June 18.

Smith is the oldest and last surviving WWII veteran from North Elba, according to organizers. He was also a long-serving employee of the Lake Placid Central School District.

The party, which will be free and open to the public, will include hot dogs, hamburgers, birthday cake, and non-alcoholic beverages for all attendees.

Members of the Lake Placid Central School, the Town of North Elba, and the Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department as well as other local businesses and individuals are sponsoring the festivities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content