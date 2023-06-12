Thousands of dead fish wash ashore on Bryan Beach in Freeport, experts say it’s due to temps rising

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) — Thousands of dead fish could be seen washing ashore in Freeport in a video sent to ABC13 on Friday, and officials are now warning the public to avoid the area.

This happened on Bryan Beach, near the mouth of the Brazos River.

A spokesperson with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the fish kill was due to a “low dissolved oxygen event.” They estimate tens of thousands of fish have been impacted.

On Saturday, more fish were seen washing up, causing officials to recommend to beachgoers to avoid the area and to not enter the water until the area is cleared.

Officials said the species most impacted was Gulf menhaden, adding that these events are common in the summer when temperatures increase.

If there isn’t enough oxygen in the water, fish can’t “breathe,” the department explained.

Before a kill event occurs, the fish will usually try to get oxygen by gulping at the water’s surface early in the morning.

According to experts, some fish may also lie at the bottom or the edge of the water.

If you see a fish or wildlife kill or suspect a pollution event, you are asked to call (512) 389-4848 or contact your regional Kills and Spills Team biologist.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.