Woman shot 11 times in Pinellas County expected to survive

By Stephanie Cardenas

Click here for updates on this story

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) opened an investigation that began early Sunday morning in Pinellas County when a woman was shot many times by a family member.

PCSO responded to a call at approximately 1:30 am to the home on 134th Street North after the woman made it out of the house and into a neighbor’s house to call 911.

According to Chief Deputy Paul Halle, the woman was shot about 11 times, most of which were to the chest and head and several in the legs.

The sheriff’s office said that the man, who they believe to be the suspect, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later identified as Wayne Lovell Dew, 65.

“It’s amazing, you think of somebody who’s been shot that many times, that is still able to walk out of her house, walk across the street to a neighbor and tell them what happened,” Chief Deputy Paul Halle said.

Police said the situation is now resolved but did not say how the two people involved are related.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.