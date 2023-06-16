Court documents show alleged 911 jammer tampered with frequencies a month before attack

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — New court documents on the Fairhope man accused of jamming 911 dispatch calls last week revealed something similar happened a month ago in the same apartment building.

Residents in the apartment knew about it first and reported it.

On June 6, Trenton Lisak, 31, allegedly jammed 911 dispatch calls in the downtown entertainment district between Mobile Police, fire rescue, sheriffs, and even Metro Jail. Police said Lisak pulled off the sophisticated attack from an apartment in downtown Mobile.

“Somebody who has those kinds of resources, obviously causes a lot of concern,” said Michael Kraus, resident in the apartment building.

It could have been catastrophic in life-or-death situations.

Officials with the Mobile County 911 center told FOX10 News detectives traced the interference to the 9th floor, where they found Lisak, along with black-market jamming equipment.

Now, new court documents revealed a month ago, multiple tenants in the building made complaints about Wi-Fi and phones not working.

Investigators said at the time, AT&T went to the exact apartment Lisak was in and told a tenant to stop the interference. It stopped but picked back up on June 6. That’s when detectives found the jamming signal strongest at the same door.

Kraus, who lives on a nearby floor, said the bad Wi-Fi affected his remote job for weeks.

“Things were slowing down, and I could tell there were connection issues and interference with things of that nature,” said Kraus. “For me personally, it was a big difference night and day, and then after he left, or in this case I guess apprehended him, everything seems to be back to normal. Now that you tell me it was on the 9th, that explains a lot for sure.”

Court records showed Lisak is no stranger to the law. He served prison time for unrelated crimes, including a burglary in Baldwin County.

Charlie McNichol, director of the 911 services, said Lisak’s motive is still unclear.

“It could be anything from he just enjoys watching chaos and maybe he’s got some mental issues, or unfortunately, maybe he could have been planning a significant event and wanted to jam up communications for public safety,” said McNichol.

Other residents tell FOX10 News reporter Lacey Beasley they saw SWAT come into the building the day of Lisak’s arrest.

Though employees at the apartment said he did not live there.

Now, the FBI is investigating.

