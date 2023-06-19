Child federal agent helps crack case at FBI headquarters

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Things were tense at the FBI headquarters in St. Louis Friday afternoon after a rare item was stolen and the thief was holed up inside the building.

He was tracked down and Junior Special Agent Drew Patchin flushed him out. His team entered the building and apprehended the suspect, who looked a lot like the Hamburgaler.

Drew, 10, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2019 that doctors said was inoperable. His family found a surgeon in Houston, Texas who is going to operate, but until then, they are making memories with Drew and his 5-year-old brother.

The FBI stepped up to help with the fun Friday.

