Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

6-year-old Valley Mills boy dies weeks after lightning strike

<i>Boggs Family/KXXV</i><br/>6-year-old
Boggs Family/KXXV
6-year-old
By
Published 10:03 AM

By Doug Myers , Andrew Lamparski

Click here for updates on this story

    TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A 6-year-old Valley Mills boy who was holding hands with his father when struck by lightning has died, a post said Friday.

“Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong,” Stephanie Burris said on a GoFundMe page established for the family.

Grayson’s father Matthew Boggs was killed in the mid-May lighting strike.

The boy had been battling for his life at a Temple hospital.

The GoFundMe had raised over $82,615 as of Friday morning, according to the page.

25 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content