Hoover neighbors resuscitate man unresponsive in Lake Cyrus pool

By Jon Paepcke

HOOVER, Alabama (WVTM) — A Lake Cyrus man was resuscitated by other residents at a neighborhood pool Saturday, saving his life.

Fortunately for the man, nurse Porsha Young and others who share her life-saving oath were on hand right when they were needed.

“So, I had just given the kids a 10-minute warning that we’re leaving at 4:00. Well, at 4:00, God had other plans for me,” Young said.

Within moments, a man in the pool became unresponsive, prompting Young and several others to spring into action.

“He was changing discoloration quickly. So, he was pretty grayish blue to the lips but not responsive at all,” Young said.

Young began giving the man chest compressions, while Allie McDuff, also a nurse, held his head, watching for his airway to clear up.

“You realize that one, he has a pulse, and he is starting to cough up secretions, and you think, ‘OK, we’re doing this right. We’re doing a good job, and he’s going to make it,’” McDuff said.

In addition to McDuff and Young, a doctor and an EMT pitched in to keep the man stable. It was a group of neighborhood strangers with common training, teaming up just in time.

“You do this for years in a hospital setting, but to know that when a neighbor needs you, that you can be there to support them, it’s huge,” McDuff said.

Young refused to accept any credit, claiming the likelihood so many medically trained neighbors were there when it counted was not a coincidence.

When asked if she would characterize it as a Father’s Day weekend miracle, she replied, “Absolutely. Absolutely. That’s all it was.”

The recipient of that miracle continues to recover at an area hospital.

