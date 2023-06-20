Houston Texans Tytus Howard Named 2023 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year

By Brian Barefield

June 15, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard cherishes the moments he spent on the campus of Alabama State University (ASU) in Montgomery, Alabama. There, he honed his skills on the football field and became a first-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Texans.

Howard is being recognized for his contributions at Alabama State and his four years with Houston both on and off the field by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) as the 2023 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year.

Last season, Howard hosted youth from the Houston Texans YMCA at home games at NRG Stadium as part of the Community Huddle program. He also teamed up with teammates during the Christmas holidays to help provide gifts for families through the YMCA of Greater Houston’s community outreach program at Cuney Homes Center.

“It was a huge honor,” said Howard about receiving the award from the NFLPA. “I’m grateful to have been selected to win this award. It was a humbling experience to accept this award in front of the legends who were there.”

The former walk-on tight end was moved to play multiple positions on the offensive line for the Hornets, and the rest is history. Howard started 35 games for ASU from 2015–18, where he received All-SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) honors.

Howard started 54 games for the Texans and earned a career-high 67.9 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022, starting 15 games at left tackle and two at right guard.

“When I first got to college, I really didn’t have aspirations to play in the NFL,” Howard said. “I just wanted to go to school and then go to law school. That is why I majored in criminal justice. As I became a student of the game and learned more about football, I began to love it.”

“I was not on scholarship, so when I first got to college, it was a grind for me. Now I go and look back at all the things I have been through; it was all worth it. To see where I am now, I never imagined myself being a first-round pick, and it is just a blessing. So, guys should look at that and say, ‘If Tytus can do it, I know I can do it too.’”

The Hornets also honored Howard last season for being the highest player drafted out of Alabama State. The eight-foot-high mural of Howard in his Texans uniform can be seen by everyone who enters the Houston Markham, Jr. Football Complex, along with former Hornets players drafted into the NFL.

