Majic 102.1FMs Rickey Smiley speaks on Dealing with Tragedy, Family, and Fatherhood

By Gwen B. Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

June 15, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — On the heels of recently experiencing a devastating family tragedy, MAJIC 102.1 FMs morning drive host, renowned standup comedian Rickey Smiley, recently took time away from his microphone to share sincere words of courage and inspiration after the sudden loss of his son. When asked how he is coping on a daily basis, Smiley stated, “I am doing the best I can, trying to keep moving forward to help support my kids and mother during this very difficult time in our lives.” Smiley, 54, a member of MAJICs 102s RadioOne family and host of the nationally-syndicated, award-winning radio show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, had his world rocked in late January due to the death of his eldest son Brandon Smiley, who passed away due to on-going challenges with substance abuse. The radio host, who has an abiding faith and, for over 10 years, has incorporated gospel music at the beginning and end of his daily adult contemporary/hip-hop morning shows, says he credits his faith for helping him deal with the loss. Smiley is also surrounded nationally by many renowned clergy, friends, and family to assist in the grieving process, and he says he is considering professional therapy for his healing.

Since the January tragedy, the father and radio host is slowly trying to process the loss, as Brandon, 32, his first-born, was days shy of turning 33. In a 2019 post, Smiley described Brandon as his first love and one of the most loving kids ever. His son was a rising stand-up comedian, labeled as a prankster, and was following in his father’s footsteps as a funnyman. In a recent interview with NBC’s The TODAY show, the veteran comedian indicated that he and Brandon’s mother tried on numerous occasions to get their son the substance abuse help he needed throughout the years, and they thought he was overcoming his situation — but addiction can be very powerful. Smiley strongly encourages individuals/families to please get the help that is needed, as the recovery journey is not easy. When reflecting upon the tragedy, he recently posted online that some mornings are really tough and his stomach is sometimes in knots with a deep sadness he cannot describe. Smiley added that it is sometimes hard to get out of bed, but he realizes he has to press forward because somebody else lost a loved one, and he has to keep showing up and helping to support each other in the process. Despite the very tragic loss of his son, Rickey remains prayerful and thankful for the years spent as Brandon’s father, and he is very blessed because “God is Good”.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native is the father of several other children and is known for opening up his home to family members and adopting kids in his circle. He proudly proclaims the entire brood as his kids–nephews, nieces, and the like—and is very proud to be a father. When asked about being a father, he jubilantly stated, “Fatherhood means a lot; fatherhood means everything.” With losing his father at a very early age, he remarked he now understands the loss his grandfather felt when losing Rickey’s father to gun violence when the comedian was just 6 years old. He proudly adds, “I have been “fathered” by a wonderful grandfather and wonderful uncles, and the growing-up experience with those men was so valuable.” He feels that Mr. Ernest Smiley–his grandfather, and his uncles were absolutely his tried and true blueprint for fatherhood, as they instilled in him values that he shares with his kids and grandkids. The radio veteran reflected upon his kids, the many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he has helped raise and adopt, and stood amazed as to how they have turned out – and are now raising their kids.

While speaking about fathers, we discussed radio legend Tom Joyner, whom many radio industry aficionados refer to as the “Godfather of Urban Radio” Smiley reflected on what it was like to replace Joyner in the highly successful, nationally-syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show slot after “The Fly Jock” retired from his incredible 40+ radio career in 2019. “Tom is one of the greatest to ever do it,” he states, and the radio funnyman was grateful that Tom and the Radio One management asked him to take over Joyner’s Adult Urban Contemporary seat. He continues, “This was an opportunity that I never asked for, but happy management selected me for the task, as these are mighty big shoes to fill.” The former hip-hop morning show host stated that replacing Tom and settling into the new format/demographic was a natural fit for him, and he added that the show is really progressing nationally after 3 years. He added that he is grateful the listeners gave him and his morning show team a chance, and he enjoys getting up on weekday mornings to try and entertain and encourage someone every day.

After receiving the baton and support from Tom Joyner, not only did the morning drive listeners support Smiley, but in 2021, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) honored the radio/comedy legend with radio’s top broadcasting award, the coveted Marconi Award, crowning Smiley as the Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year! In celebrating the honor with his fans online in 2021, he proudly stated, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is very grateful and honored to fit into Tom’s big shoes, and to have this success over the past year is amazing.” Smiley went on to thank the NAB as well as his morning show team and stated that he could not have done it without the entire crew. This marks Smiley’s second Marconi win, having garnered the impressive hardware during his HipHop format days in 2017. In wrapping up his 2021 acknowledgments to his online audience, he then puts on his fatherly-wisdom cap, adding, “That’s why it’s always important to do a good job, because you never know who’s listening… I do radio because I love music and I love encouraging people.”

The proud Woodlawn High School (Birmingham School System) graduate remembers his first radio gig back-in-the-day in Birmingham, which he states were very rough years and recounts that he had to travel 50 miles (one-way) every morning to be on the air. He commented that over the years, he has been thankful to balance fatherhood/radio/comedy with the help of grandparents and other family members, giving credence to the old African proverb, “It takes a village” When asked how he thinks his kids regard him as a father, Smiley stated that his kids would probably view him as a great dad—a fun dad with structure and discipline that is unreal. He is on record teaching his children how to cook, clean, be responsible, and be respectful individuals, which he is certain will be helpful as they navigate life, just as he claims his grandparents and family members taught him. The Alabama State University alum also stated that his household is a pro-education space and wrapped in much love. Speaking of education, the proud dad states that his kids are not phased by his celebrity status, as they are slowly carving out their education and identity, with one of his adopted daughters, D’Essence having recently graduated from Tennessee State University. The TSU alum’s graduation will soon be followed by that of her brother Malik, an Alabama State University student-athlete, as well as her adopted sister Aaryn, a student at Baylor University. Smiley affectionately calls the latter two siblings his “twins,” who are gearing up for their “Pomp & Circumstance” celebrations with aspirations of graduate school in their sights. Although the Smiley children are practically grown and off to college, Rickey Smiley is far from being an empty nester, having become guardian years ago to another adopted daughter’s then-toddler son, Grayson. Grandfather Rickey has been quoted as saying he is extremely grateful for the support of family and friends as he raises Grayson, as it has not always been easy. Fast forward to 2023; the young king will be turning seven (7) this year, and the radio funnyman, who is a very proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., has been on record as saying, “He is raising Grayson to be a strong, well-mannered, upstanding young man for your awesome daughter.” As via social media, it seems the elementary schooler appears to be tough, mannered, and matriculating through his “PopPop” Rickey Smiley’s regime and can be seen from time to time in hilarious YouTube/Facebook videos with the comedian. Then, the doting grandfather pivots and brings out his softer, more vulnerable side with his first granddaughter, Storm, the daughter of Rickey’s son, Brandon. On occasion, the adorable toddler also joins in during PopPop’s videos, and with her soft voice, combined with her love of Smiley’s custom-built backyard swings, Storm brings charm, sweetness, and simplicity to the space. And just when we observe the delightfulness of Princess Storm, Rickey displays his vulnerability again with the newest Smiley member, Baby Denver, the precious infant baby girl of Smiley’s daughter D’Essence, who was born about a month before the passing of his son, Brandon. With “PopPop” beaming over his little princesses, it is certain that these two beautiful girls will have Smiley wrapped around their little fingers for years to come, as Rickey seems to delight in his awesome “PopPop” role for all the grandchildren at Christmas, birthdays, Easter, and no doubt all throughout the year.

As if being called PopPop/Dad/Uncle/Cousin/Mr. Marconi/Que-Dog is not enough, Smiley’s career in comedy is 30+ years old, and he continues to do stand-up, primarily on the weekends, and keeps his fanbase in stitches during his sold-out comedy sets. He always appears on the move (even during our interview) and travels frequently from the Radio One studios in Dallas, Texas, to the family home in the Birmingham, AL community, and all points near and far. While in Birmingham, he often hosts karaoke/comedy shows at the renowned Stardome Comedy Club, where he is also the funnyman, showing support and gratitude to his friends who helped to give his young comedy career a boost.

Majic 102.1FM listeners, just in case you are wondering, when-on-earth does this radio/funnyman make time to relax? Smiley is known to take time off from comedy, primarily during the summer, and hitch his beloved boat to a faraway place, enjoying the waves of that saltlife, while jamming out to Phil Collins’ fave, “In the Air Tonight” Additionally, the low-key philanthropist relaxes by celebrating his born-day gifting to charities and hosting birthday bashes with family, friends, and fans of his radio and comedy careers.

In addition to celebrating his big 55th birthday this year, Rickey is scheduled to have a Netflix special this year, and we know it will be structured, informative, and layered thick with hilarity and love—some of the qualities he feels helped him be the father that he is today.

Father, Grandfather, Radio Host, Comedian, Karaoke Host, Cook (yesss ladies, I heard he can throw down in the kitchen…), and many other titles that capture the essence of this phenomenal individual, but I am guessing the ones that are most special are those of his grandfather and father, as it is evident that he genuinely has true and tough love for all his babies!

It is evident that his love of fatherhood runs deep, as he is always on the airwaves encouraging his listeners to make it a point to have a relationship with their kids and to have a positive presence in their lives. He adds that if they are in a child-custody situation, they should keep fighting for visitation and take advantage of the time spent together via sports, music, dance, or whatever their interests are-–be involved. During one of his on-air radio segments, Smiley remembers back-in-the-day when he and other single fathers brought their kids to the station and had them sleep in the office during the morning show, recalling they did what they had to do at the time to make the situation work as a parent. He notes that Father’s Day does not get a lot of the love it deserves, but he salutes all men who are being real dads. Smiley is also known to give a radio shout-out to all the fathers that do hair in the morning and all the stepdads, coaches, and mentors that are being fathers to the fatherless.

There is no doubt that Rickey Smiley is a true Renaissance man who describes himself as giving, loving, spiritual, funny, and informative—all wonderful qualities of becoming a great father. His journey has not been easy, as he has experienced much loss and much tragedy, but many triumphant days as well. He has remained faithful, with a moral compass and sound family values and principles. As a result of his journey and trials, Smiley can seemingly do whatever it takes to be the best father and grandPop, and our prayers continue to go out to him and his family, as well as fathers everywhere who have endured losses and pain. We also encourage those grieving to continue seeking counseling and assistance to find peace and solace during the rough times. We salute all fathers and give thanks to our heavenly father for giving us the strength to be the best we can be.

For those Majic 102 listeners wondering – Rickey Smiley can be reached at RSComedy and @RickeySmileyOfficial on Instagram, as well as several other media outlets (google: Rickey Smiley). And MajicFam, you already know the 102.1 FM family can always tune in weekday mornings from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. CST on the nationally-syndicated, award-winning Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Sending our very best Father’s Day blessings to Rickey Smiley and all the Majic102.1 FM fathers and fathers everywhere!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.