Store employee wins $2M after buying lottery ticket at the store where he works

By Kellina Djanfa Wanteu

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WXII) — A High Point man walked away with a $2 million prize after buying a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket at a grocery store, according to N.C. Lottery officials.

Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery on East Green Drive in High Point, where he works as an employee.

When Jung arrived on Friday to collect his prize, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

