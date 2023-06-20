Williamson school board votes to keep 5 books on library shelves

By Danica Sauter and Chuck Morris

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Williamson County School Board voted to keep five books on the library shelves that were being considered to remove during its monthly meeting Monday night.

The Committee for the Recommendation of Library Books made the recommendation to keep five books in libraries.

The books on the list were:

Where the Crawdads Sing Perks of Being a Wallflower Speak The Field Guide to the North American Teenager Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Parents and officials are worried about the explicit content in the books in question.

While some members were opposed and wanted to ban the books, the fear of being sued made board members question their decision.

“I think it is an absolute waste of taxpayer money to take an action that we know is going to follow in a lawsuit, and the only people that win is the attorneys and we get to pay all of them,” school board member Jay Galbreath said.

The board voted 8-2 with one abstention to keep the books in libraries.

