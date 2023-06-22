Good samaritans save hit and run victim in Carencro

By Christina Mondragon

CARENCRO, Louisiana (KATC) — Jacque Fritz was riding his motorized bike down the 4300 block of NW Evangeline Thruway Frontage Road, when he was struck by a vehicle and left for dead.

He is lucky to be alive after a couple from Carencro spotted him on the side of the highway and stayed with him until help arrived.

The incident occurred last Saturday, the suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Alex Ardoin.

Ardoin was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of Felony Hit and Run.

KATC spoke to the good samaritans who helped save Jacques’ life and his sister who will be eternally grateful they stopped and checked.

Krystal Romero, says her brother had guardian angels that night.

“To know there was like a family with their 3 children, a woman who was five months pregnant they risked their life just to see what was on the side of the road,” Romero said. “And it was my brother and so instead of going visit him in the hospital, we could have been planning a funeral for him. They are guardian angels.”

Megan and Charles White are expecting their fourth child in October. They were driving home from grocery shopping when they spotted a shoe in the middle of the road. Megan says it was a gut instinct that made them turn back around and inspect.

“We doubled back and went a little slower and we saw him just in the grass on the side. Him and his bike, [Jacque] wasn’t moving and we immediately pulled over,” said Megan. “Charles jumped right out of the car and went speak with him and I didn’t even know he was conscious. I was on the phone with 911.”

The couple stayed with Jacque on the dark road until emergency services arrived.

“I called out to him and he picked up his head a little and he could barely speak so I was asking if he can move, anything like that and he tried to but he couldn’t,” Charles tells KATC. “I asked him for his name and he told me his name was Jacque. I just stayed with him just wanted to make sure he was ok.”

Romero will be hosting a baby shower for Megan and Charles at Prejean’s as a way to thank them for saving her bothers life.

Mayor of Carencro, Charlotte Clavier will also be in attendance to help honor their heroism.

