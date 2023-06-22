Update: Stranded man with two dogs rescued from cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A man and his two dogs were rescued off a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the rescue just after noon Wednesday at the national park at the southwestern corner of the city, which features 200-foot high bluffs overlooking the ocean.

The initial call came at 11:39 a.m. and the fire department said the man had been rescued as of 12:24 p.m. and rescuers were returning to the cliff to retrieve the dogs.

Just before 2 p.m., the fire department tweeted that the dogs had also been recovered by an “amazing technical rope rescue” involving the department’s coastal rescue teams.

Neither the man nor his dogs were injured, the fire department said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.