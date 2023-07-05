Police investigate pedestrian crash as justifiable homicide
By Nick Catlin
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A man has died after he was pinned underneath a vehicle in Albuquerque. Police have called it a justifiable homicide.
Homicide detectives were investigating a road rage incident at the intersection of Eagle Ranch Road and Paseo Del Norte in northwest Albuquerque.
Police say first responders found a man who was pinned under a vehicle. that person later died.
Police say the man was run over after pulling out a handgun.
There are no outstanding suspects after several people were interviewed, according to police.
