Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Stillwater Animal Shelter searching for person who dumped 13 puppies in church parking lot

By
Published 10:32 AM

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

    STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Authorities are searching for the person who dumped more than a dozen puppies over the weekend at a Stillwater church.

Stillwater Animal Shelter officials said someone dumped 13 puppies in the parking lot of a church. The animal shelter posted pictures of the puppies as well as a silver pickup truck that might be connected with the search.

Anyone who knows where the puppies came from is asked to call the Stillwater Animal Shelter at 405-372-0334 or email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content