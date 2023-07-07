Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey

By Hayatullah Amanat

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) — A recent study conducted by ELVTR, a U.S.-based online education platform, reveals that a majority of American and Canadian workers (68 per cent) can’t stop engaging in work-related activities during their vacations. The study suggests that this behaviour not only sacrifices the workers much-needed downtime but also takes a toll on their mental health. The study, which involved 2,300 workers from Canada and the U.S., found that over two-thirds of Canadian workers continue to work on vacations and 46 per cent of them struggle to switch off during their downtime. Of those involved in the survey, 57 per cent said they feel anxious if they don’t check their work emails while away. In the online survey, 73 per cent of working Canadians and Americans admitted to feeling guilt when working during their vacation and on the other hand, 41 per cent reported feeling guilty if they chose not to work during their time off. According to survey findings, one in five workers were asked by their bosses or team members to check emails while on vacation while 25 per cent were bombarded with work-related text messages while they were away. Another 28 per cent expressed being bothered by work-related emails during their break, and eight per cent via socials or phone calls during their break. “Alarmingly, workers are being pushed to the brink, with many sacrificing their well-deserved vacations and downtime in the name of productivity.” ELVTR co-founder and CEO Roman Peskin said in a press release. “It’s high time we hit the ‘pause’ button on this relentless race.” The survey also found the 35 per cent of employees in Canada and the U.S. experienced an implicit expectation to work during their time off and this unspoken pressure often leads to sense of guilt among 41 per cent of workers if they choose not to work. Another 45 per cent workers sated that they upset their partners or travel companions by engaging in work-related activities during vacation. The trend of work intrusion extends beyond workers being bothered during their own vacations as the survey found that one in four workers admitted to disturbing their vacationing colleagues by sending emails (12 per cent), texts (10 per cent), phone calls and social media (four per cent). The survey findings indicate that the recession and economic downturn have had an impact on vacation time for many working Canadians. For instance, 37 per cent of surveyed Canadians are taking less time off, while 20 per cent are unable to take vacations at all due to understaffing following company layoffs. Among those who choose to work while on vacation, the primary reason, as reported by 37 per cent of respondents, is the lack of someone to delegate their work to, while eight per cent said they are afraid to lose their job. Methodology Researchers from ELVTR surveyed 2,300 workers aged over 18 years old, including 1,800 from the US and 500 from Canada. The study includes all genders, ethnicities, and age groups. Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Phil Hahnphil.hahn@bellmedia.ca4165086396