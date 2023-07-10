Flint Police program for young women

By Hannah Jewell & Julianna Metdepenningen

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The police in Flint are starting an empowerment program for young women, which is part of the department’s larger initiative to connect with those in the community.

“We are rebuilding our PAAL program and that is Police Activity and Athletic League. Essentially, we exist to deter and prevent juvenile violence and crime,” Officer Paul Spann of the Flint Police Department said.

The month-long free program is sponsored by the police activities and athletic league, the program will start on Monday, July 10, and offer invaluable opportunities for empowerment.

“They will be able to have a chance to work through several different topics that definitely are things that they deal with that they see on an everyday basis. It seeks to help them deal with emotional changes, physical changes, talking about different aspects of friendships and being uplifting,” Spann said.

This program and others will take place at the Haskell Community Center on Forest Hill Avenue.

“This is something we want to be present not just in the summer, but as we transition to fall,” said Spann.

This program is another way to focus on the community and give back to them.

“This is our commitment to say hey we understand that it’s very important to get to these kids, to give them positive experiences,” said Spann.

