Shelter pets in danger from Vermont flooding heading to Massachusetts

BEDFORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The MSPCA is pitching in to help shelter animals stranded due to catastrophic flooding in Vermont, taking in several animals from the Central Vermont Humane Society.

The MSPCA said due to the flooding, staff members at the Central Vermont Humane Society can’t get to work. One employee has been sleeping at the shelter to help the animals.

Nine dogs, 11 cats and a chinchilla have been rescued from the shelter and will be arriving in Bedford Wednesday afternoon. The animals were all already living in the shelter, so the MSPCA stressed no one’s lost pet will be transferred to Massachusetts.

The animals will be taken to adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem and on the Cape, where they’ll undergo a 48-hour quarantine before they’ll be up for adoption.

