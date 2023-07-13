Dock holding several boats breaks free from marina, floats down the Connecticut River

By Evan Sobol and Zoe Strothers

Click here for updates on this story

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — Dangerous flooding has been occurring along the Connecticut River.

Earlier this evening, water levels in the Middletown area were about knee-deep, and have continued to rise since then.

But the talk of the town has been runaway boat docks that continue to float down the Connecticut River.

Roads are still closed, farmlands are submerged, and in Middletown, the Connecticut River still hasn’t crested yet.

This flooding is familiar to some. Greg Tousignant remembers when he was a kid, working in Harbor Park, and had to fight off similar flooding.

“We were all humping to get the sandbags out here to save the weekend. Just one of those memories,” Tousignant said. “When the waters come up they pick up things that’s outlying and it gets in the water. If you don’t see it coming it can do some serious damage.”

A dock holding several boats broke free from a marina as the Connecticut River continued to rise Wednesday.

The dock appears to be holding five boats.

Jill Zaino sent video of the dock to Channel 3.

The rushing water snapped the piling at the TPG Marina in Glastonbury, which used to be Seaboard Marina.

The dock is now floating down the Connecticut River.

A Channel 3 crew saw the dock floating down the river in Middletown, possibly toward East Haddam.

“Connecticut River is known for being a fast and swift river, so it’s always challenging to begin with,” said Dennis Hancock, Birdon Marina.

In spite of the river, Dennis Hancock, says his Birdon Marina in Portland came out unscathed.

He says they shut down recreational use as a precaution, but are far enough downstream to miss the more intense tides.

“The force of the water can move, I would just caution everyone, whether you’re in the water or on the side, just exercise caution,” Hancock said.

The Coast Guard said they are aware. The Department of Transportation and Good Samaritans helping them monitor the situation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.