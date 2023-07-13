Donor Dash brings organ donor/recipient community together

By LIBBY SMITH

COLORADO (KCNC) — Colorado had a record breaking year for organ, eye and tissue donations in 2022. According to the Donor Alliance of Colorado & Wyoming, 278 people donated organs, that’s an 18% increase. 740 lives were saved through transplantation in 2002, that’s a 29% increase.

These donations don’t just save lives, they transform lives. Donor Dash is a gathering of the community that is organ, eye and tissue donation. Donor families honor their loved ones with the knowledge of the lives transformed in their loss. Recipients celebrate the kindness and generosity that gave them a new lease on life. Those still waiting for a donation are inspired by the

“These are my people. This is my community,” said Andrea Ogg, a heart recipient who will be participating in Donor Dash.

A big part of Donor Dash is honoring who you’re dashing for. There are back signs which can be printed by individuals and decorated. There is the virtual wall of honor, and honorary signs that can be ordered.

Donor Alliance facilitates organ, eye and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming.

