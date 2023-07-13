Usher’s ex-wife starts petition to drain Lake Lanier, claims it’s too dangerous

By Amanda Rose

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — “This is not a selfish ask and truthfully, I don’t have anything to gain. They can’t bring my son Kile back,” Tameka Foster Raymond said about her reasoning behind starting a petition to drain Lake Lanier.

It’s been over a decade since Foster Raymond experienced the worst day of her life.

Her son Kile, who she was raising with ex-husband R&B singer Usher, was struck by a jet ski on Lake Lanier, when he was in an inner tube in 2012.

Two weeks later, the 11-year-old died.

Foster Raymond tells us the person responsible for the accident served time behind bars. But she’s now after the the organizations who manage Lake Lanier, which had 12. 3 million visitors last year alone.

“They can say it’s the most populated lake, which is why they should be ten times more diligent,” Foster Raymond said.

Foster Raymond created a petition on change.org calling on decision makers from city to federal leaders to drain, clean, restore, and improve safety measures at the lake.

It has over 1,700 signatures so far.

Foster Raymond says she feels validated by the public’s enthusiastic response.

“Some of them are saying too many lives are lost, I definitely agree. It’s like all these people know,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Army Corp. of Engineers mobile district, which manages a significant portion of Lake Lanier, tells Atlanta News First that draining the lake would not be possible.

It’s too massive and it’s a power source for the entire Atlanta region.

The Army Corp. of Engineers says the lake is cleaned three to five times a year. As for safety, they agency says they’re doing everything possible with law enforcement patrolling the lake daily.

None of that is good enough for Foster Raymond, who says deaths continue to plague this popular lake.

Foster Raymond says she understands the 26-mile long lake can’t be drained, but she wants to better clean the lake to remove any hazardous debris lurking under its surface.

“This is not just about Kile, I really want that to be understood. There are so many kids that have lost their lives, so many mothers that have lost their children due to the perils of Lake Lanier,” Foster Raymond said.

The following actions are listed on her petition:

1. Drain, clean, and restore the lake to remove any potential hazards materials, debris, and potential dangers lurking within the lake to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for visitors.

2. Implement stricter regulations and proper zoning for various water-related activities, ensuring that all users of the lake abide by safety guidelines and regulations.

3. Enhance the enforcement of rules and regulations to prevent avoidable accidents and tragedies.

4. Conduct a comprehensive assessment of the altered current patterns caused by the lake’s construction over a city. Utilize this information to implement enhanced safety measures, including designated areas for specific activities and appropriate signage to educate visitors about potential risks.

5. Collaborate with experts in water safety and recreation to develop and implement comprehensive safety protocols, guidelines, and educational programs for lake visitors of all ages.

6. Engage with local communities, visitors, and stakeholders to address concerns, gather feedback, and foster a sense of transparency, empathy, and accountability in ensuring lake safety.

7. Promote responsible water-based recreation while protecting the lake’s ecosystem and natural resources.

8. Acknowledge and rectify the racial and Confederate associations tied to the lake through educational initiatives, public awareness campaigns, and the promotion of inclusivity and unity. Emphasize the importance of creating an environment that welcomes and respects individuals from all backgrounds.

