Mourners gather for funeral of fallen Newark firefighter Wayne Brooks, Jr.

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — The second of two funerals will be held Friday morning following the deadly cargo ship fire at Port Newark.

Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr., 49, and Augusto “Augie” Acabou, 45, both made the ultimate sacrifice just over one week ago.

The firefighters’ deaths mark the first time in 16 years that a firefighter has died in the line of duty in Newark.

Brooks, Jr. was a 16-year veteran and assigned to Ladder 4 in the South Ironbound neighborhood. He was described as someone with a big personality who was always smiling. Close friends called him “Bear.”

His funeral begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Acabou’s funeral was held in the same church on Thursday. Men and women dressed in blue stood at attention under a blazing sun as the flag-draped coffin of Firefighter Acabou was lifted from the back of a Newark fire engine and the solemn procession into the basilica began with his family and friends slowly walking behind.

Acabou was posthumously promoted to captain during the funeral.

“I was there that evening as I watched men and women walk into a fire and come out exhausted and worn down, some with oxygen masks on, others laying on the ground trying to recover then getting back up to stand in line again to go back in…to say Augusto Acabou was brave is an understatement,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Acabou leaves behind his parents and life partner.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has reached out to both families to provide their support. They will pay off the mortgage for Brooks’ family home and will provide financial support to Acabou’s fiancee.

“These two heroes had more than a quarter century of service to their community, impacting a countless number of lives,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said. “This tragedy is a reminder that there are no routine calls. Firefighters risk their lives every time they answer a call. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will honor the bravery of Agusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks by supporting the loved ones they left behind.”

Obituary for Firefighter Wayne Brooks, Jr.

Wayne M. Brooks Jr. was born on June 3, 1974, in Glen Ridge, NJ. The son of Linda (Terry) and Wayne Brooks Sr., he was raised in Irvington NJ, until his family relocated to Newark, NJ. He graduated from St. Benedicts Prep in 1992. Wayne was an exceptional student and a successful athlete, where he was a member of the first minority Sabre team to make it to the Jr. Olympics, representing St. Benedicts. He had a love for music and became a young and upcoming DJ.

In his early years, he went on to pursue a career at Continental Airlines, now known as United Airlines, where he worked for over 29 years. In those years he held many positions, with his current position as a member of the Move Team.

His life goal was to serve his community. Wayne made the decision to take the Newark Firefighter and Police examinations, where he achieved top scores in both, making him a sought-after recruit for both departments. After much consideration, knowing he had family members serving in law enforcement, he decided to make the brave decision to become a Professional Firefighter, graduating first in his class! Wayne served proudly in the Newark Fire Department for 16 years.

Wayne is known for his culinary skills throughout the Newark Fire Department, where he often prepared large meals for his colleagues that were top chef-worthy. Not only did he cook at the firehouse, he also was a top chef at home, along with the many men in his family. Wayne had a crab cake recipe that was worthy of a medal of honor from the president! During his career as an exemplary firefighter, he took many young recruits under his wing, teaching them the expert ways of how to become better firefighters. Wayne, always looking for the value in others, never judged, always giving them a chance. His fellow firefighters know “The Bear” as a reliable, dependable, selfless member of the company, going above and beyond to make sure his fellow firefighters were supported, never seeking accolades or recognition.

On a Halloween night, Michele’s favorite occasion, while attending his Uncle Roger’s birthday celebration, Wayne planned a romantic proposal to his now wife Michele. They married and eventually settled in Union, NJ. Wayne and Michele enjoyed life with their two daughters, Taylor Brooks and Dasia Vaughn, and their two dogs, Zeus and Juno. Taylor and Dasia shared in his love for fencing, both excelling in the sport at Columbia High School. Wayne was extremely proud of his daughters’ academic achievements. Dasia graduated from Ramapo College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Taylor graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, with a degree in Nursing. Family and friends looked forward to their epic gatherings year-round where there was music, good times, good food, and lots of love. Everyone was welcomed at Michele & Wayne’s home.

Wayne had a passion for the Chicago Bears, horror movies, bowling, mountain biking, fishing, blackjack and was an avid gamer. His gaming family was part of Michele and Wayne’s daily household life. One of Wayne’s favorite shows is The Walking Dead; Wayne’s home was known as the haven if ever there was an apocalypse.

Wayne is survived by his wife Michele; daughters, Taylor and Dasia; mother Linda Terry Brooks; siblings Jason and Tiffany Brooks; nephew Kaiden; niece Skylar; mother in-law Phyllis Lee; brothers in-law Richard Lee Vaughn and Tanner Lee; great aunt Rosemary Darben; uncle Roger Terry (Roslyn); aunts Sandra Terry and Pam Williams; goddaughter Kiana Terry; first cousins who are near and dear to his heart – Scott, Rhonda, Billy, Amenia, Damien, Nadirah, and Nafessah; long-time brothers from another mother and father, Edgar and Oscar Estremera; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Wayne was predeceased by his father Wayne Brooks Sr., grandparents Dorothy Brooks and Albert and Miriam Terry, his uncles Bruce and William Terry Sr., cousins Christopher Terry and Tanya Worthy, and father in-law Richard Vaughn Sr.

Visitation for Wayne will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street., Newark, NJ07104 from 4-8 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, July 14th at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Cremation Private.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Buyus Funeral Home 426 Lafayette St., at Wilson Ave., Newark, NJ 07105.

