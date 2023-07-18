Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

By Hal Scheurich

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — In a disturbing story out of Daphne tonight, police there arrested the parents of a two-year-old girl who they said was found outside a neighbor’s apartment, naked and dehydrated. Investigators said she also had drugs in her system.

Police sayid they found drugs and guns inside a residence at Atrium Apartments Saturday night, July 15, 2023 all within reach of the toddler. The child’s parents, 23-year-old Tyler Bryan Still and 21-year-old Hannah Mackenzie Straszheim are charged with chemical endangerment and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after Daphne Police were called to their residence.

“The parents and the individual who found the child all live in the same complex. I’m not sure how many feet away or how many apartments away the child had traveled but we believe she had been alone and unattended, unclothed…completely unclothed for upwards of twenty minutes,” said Capt. Reginald Ardis with Daphne Police.

Police and medical crews were called after the child was found by a neighbor, lying on the ground outside their front door, suffering from apparent heat-related issues. It was after the hospital notified investigators the child had tested positive for cocaine, a search warrant for the residence was obtained.

“They found the place in a pretty severe condition of disarray,” Ardis said. “During the search, they also located over one hundred oxycontin pills, a small quantity of powder cocaine, some of which was actually in the child’s bedroom in plain sight and also three semi-automatic handguns and all of this was in reach of the child if she had wanted to grab it.”

Daphne Police said the Department of Human Resources was called and is working with extended family on a custody plan for the child. Bond for Tyler Still and Hannah Straszheim was set at $35,500 each, along with several other conditions of making bail.

