Driver of stolen pickup slams into Honda dealership in Manchester as part of theft

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — The driver of a stolen pickup truck plowed into a dealership in Manchester as part of a theft, according to police.

It happened at Manchester Honda on Adams Street around 4:45 a.m.

Police confirmed that the white Chevrolet truck had been stolen out of Newington, its driver crashed into the Honda service center, and that motorcycles and generators were stolen from inside the dealership.

The stolen items were loaded onto a second pickup truck.

They have been trying to track down whoever was responsible.

