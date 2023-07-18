Froedtert West Bend employee accused of placing hidden camera in hospital bathroom

By Web staff

WEST BEND, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after police say he placed a hidden camera in a public bathroom at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

West Bend police say the suspect was a Froedtert health support staff employee.

He admitted to Washington County investigators he had been placing the camera underneath a bathroom sink for months and saving some of the footage.

Police say the restroom is public, but mainly utilized by staff.

The suspect was committed after appearing in court Monday afternoon, with bond set at $50,000 cash.

Officials say based on the amount of data that needs to be analyzed, and the number of potential victims, investigators need more time before formal charges can be sent to the district attorney.

