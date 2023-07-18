New Baltimore teen in custody after firing gun into air

By Web staff

NEW BALTIMORE, Michigan (WWJ) — Authorities say a 14-year-old New Baltimore boy has been taken into custody in connection to firing a gun into the air Monday night, police said.

At about 10:05 p.m. on July 17, officers were dispatched to the area of Ruedisale Street and Murdick Drive after receiving reports of a gunshot.

When officers arrived at the location, they talked to witnesses who told them a boy had fired a gun into the air and left the area on a bicycle.

Officers recovered a single shell casing in the road but did not locate the boy when they initially responded to the incident.

The boy was later taken into custody and is being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center on reckless discharge of a firearm and weapons offense charges.

The gun was found in a wooded area behind a local business near the boy’s home.

In addition, authorities say the boy and his parents are cooperating with the investigation.

