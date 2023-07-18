Woman terrified after finding man in backseat while driving in Yarmouth

By CHRISTINA HAGER

YARMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It was terrifying. When Yarmouth Police met a woman pulled over on the side of the road just before one in the morning, they said she was so upset, she was inconsolable. “She said it was so creepy and that she was terrified,” said police.

She can be heard screaming “yes!” in video from the scene. Police say that was when she identified the man who scared her, from a picture they showed her of 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos.

She was driving home from a friend’s house, and thought she was alone in the car when a light went on in the backseat. She told police when she looked back, she said she saw Dos Santos, who is a stranger to her.

According to the police report, she “stated that she was extremely scared and began to scream. She stated the male also began to scream.”

Police later tracked him down after the police report says, “she began to drive erratically to attempt to get the male out of her vehicle.” He fell out a side door and is now facing a charge of breaking and entering a vehicle at night.

“A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Dos Santos. He does have a record and coincidentally was due in court on an unrelated matter Monday. The judge set his bail at $3,000 cash.

