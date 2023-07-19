20-year-old suspect indicted for Fairview rock-throwing incident

By Web staff

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A 20-year-old charged with throwing rocks at cars has been indicted on multiple charges, according to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Phillip I. Andryushin, 20, along with two minors, were taken into custody in late June after cars were struck with baseball-sized rocks near NE 223rd Avenue between NE Sandy Boulevard and the railroad bridge in Fairview. Drivers also reported being struck while driving on 223rd Avenue and on I-84. One vehicle was also hit by a cinder block.

Following the reports, a deputy responded to the scene and arrived to find three suspects running away. However, all three suspects were soon arrested. Two minors were taken to JDH and Andryushin, was taken to Multnomah County Detention Center.

Andryushin has now been indicted on the following 13 charges:

One count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree Four counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree One count of Criminal Trespass in the First Degree Four counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person One count of Throwing an Object Off an Overpass in the First Degree One count of Throwing an Object Off an Overpass in the Second Degree One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

The cases of the two minors is being handled by the juvenile system, according to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office.

