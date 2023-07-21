Items stolen from set of ‘Beetlejuice 2’

By Michael Cusanelli

CORINTH, Vermont (WPTZ) — Vermont State Police are looking to identify those responsible for stealing several items from the set of the upcoming movie “Beetlejuice 2” in East Corinth.

Investigators said they were alerted to two incidents, the first of which took place just after midnight on July 14. Security personnel on the set told police that a person drove a pickup truck up to a large lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration on Village Road before removing the lamppost from its base and driving away.

The vehicle was said to be an older model GMC pickup truck with an unknown license plate.

On Monday, movie officials reported that thieves struck again, stealing a 150 lb art statue from the vicinity of the cemetery.

Movie staff believe the theft occurred sometime between the evening of Thursday, July 14 and 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111.

