‘Cycling Without Age’ program to introduce joy of bicycling to expanded audience

By Jason Lee

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Racine and Kenosha counties are gearing up to host a community introduction for the international program, “Cycling Without Age.”

The Wisconsin Bike Fed will hold the introduction to the program on Monday, July 24, to educate local residents, care homes and community organizations on the CWA program.

The initiative, primarily targeted at older adults and those with different abilities, intends to combat isolation and offer the enjoyment of cycling to individuals unable to pedal independently. A trishaw, a pedal-assist electric bike with room for two passengers, makes this possible with a volunteer at the helm.

Hosted at the Ridgewood Care Center in Racine from 2 – 3:30 p.m., the introductory event features an informational session with Q&A and a chance for attendees to test ride a trishaw.

Participants are only required to register for the free event by clicking here: docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUuDK0kmkbVJKgjkie0Pm0Fe54iHnlf8poOm2F-te74/viewform?edit_requested=true&pli=1

As part of the Wisconsin Bike Fed’s larger mission, it also offers pilot training, community kick-offs and other support for starting or enhancing local CWA programs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.