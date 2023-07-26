BPCC shows off AI patient simulator

By JADE BULECZA,

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Bossier Parish Community College has the newest and most advanced patient simulator.

It gives nurses and others in the medical field real-life experience. The division of nursing and allied health at Bossier Parish Community College recently did a demonstration. “He’s brand new and he uses artificial intelligence and a conversational speech module so I could ask him questions and he responds as a real patient would and the more people use HAL he learns and his responses become more organic,” said Will Coffey with Gaumard Scientific. HAL S5301 is now a new standard in patient simulation. HAL is designed to give students an accurate and realistic simulation of a patient’s condition. “So, the reason why it is so wonderful is we can kill them in here and we can save them in here,” said associate professor Terrie Bergeron. “These students are autonomous. We let them make mistakes. We let them think for themselves.” BPCC says it’s the only school in the state to have this type of simulator. “The primary advantage of having an AI mannequin is that we can expose our students to situations that we may never ever see at the hospital, but it’s important for them to know about,” said Cathy Maddry, the assistant dean of nursing. It’s technology that’s taking medical training to the next level.

