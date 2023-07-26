‘He was the sweetest kid you could ever know’: Family mourns 9-year-old’s shooting death

By Caroline Reinwald

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Family is mourning the death of a 9-year-old boy, who was shot and killed Monday night in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police Department said the fatal shooting happened just after 8:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a strip mall near Seventh Street and Mill Road.

Police said the boy was in the backseat of the car when he was shot.

The medical examiner identified the 9-year-old as Harwinder Singh. Family said he went by his nickname, Harry.

Family tells WISN 12 News Singh was going to be a fourth-grader at Milwaukee College Prep and was three days away from celebrating his 10th birthday when he died.

“He was the most brightest kid you could ever know. He was the sweetest kid you could ever know,” said Charlene Simmons, Singh’s aunt.

Surveillance footage obtained by WISN 12 News shows the moments after Singh was shot. The video shows the car Singh was in parked in the parking lot. It then shows one family member get out of the car and run through the parking lot, getting other people’s attention and pointing at the car. At one point, the second family member runs to the car and checks the backseat. The two family members are seen holding each other as people in the parking lot console them when police arrive on scene.

Police said officers took a 42-year-old and a 14-year-old into custody. MPD said the 14-year-old was transported to the juvenile detention center.

Neither police nor family would officially say what happened inside the car.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

