Lancaster County teacher faces charges

MOUNT JOY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster County school teacher faces several charges.

Susquehanna Regional Police said they received a tip in March about a “possible sex offense” that happened at the Donegal High School between a teacher and student.

Police said after numerous interviews and an investigation, they decided that Christopher Thompson, 49, made unlawful contact with the student that warranted charges.

He faces the following charges:

Unlawful contact with minor – sexual offense. Corruption of minors. Indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age. Thompson was arrested on Tuesday has been arraigned.

Court documents reveal more WGAL obtained the affidavit of probable cause which contained more information about the allegations.

The affidavit states that the victim, identified as a 14-year-old, was inappropriately touched by Thompson, who was the victim’s Introduction to Woodworking teacher.

Among the allegations is the following account listed in the affidavit:

“On March 10, 2023, at around 1230 hours, 14-year-old minor victim was in class preparing wood project. (The student) needed another board. Mr. Thompson said ‘I can show you’ and walked with 14 year old minor victim to the wood storage locker located towards the rear of the room. 14 year old minor victim said they were about halfway there when Mr. Thompson again put his hand on (the student’s) shoulder, but this time he ran his fingers down 14 year old minor victim’s back to (the student’s) buttocks, where he squeezed.”

The student asked to go to the emotional support room, and called a parent, according to the affidavit.

There are also other allegations about unwanted touching, including times when the student said Thompson rubbed shoulders or touched a hand. Each incident made the teen feel uncomfortable, the document stated.

Police said they interviewed Thompson, who denied ever touching the student inappropriately. Officers did say Thompson told them there had been tension with the student.

Investigators also said they did not find any documentation by Thompson showing there had been problems with the student.

School district statement WGAL reached out to the Donegal School District, which referred us to the statement on its website, which says:

“The Donegal School District was advised today by the Susquehanna Regional Police Department that criminal charges have been filed against one of our teachers. While we do not typically comment on personnel or legal matters, we believe this situation necessitates the sharing of some information.

“On the afternoon of June 6, 2023, the Susquehanna Regional Police Department shared with the School District the likely prospect that criminal charges may be filed against this teacher in the future. Immediately after learning this information, the School District placed the teacher on administrative leave and restricted the teacher from being on school property. The teacher will remain on administrative leave until the conclusion of this case.

“We are fully cooperating with the Susquehanna Regional Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office. We will refrain from making any further public comment on this matter at this time due to this being an open criminal case.

“We remind you that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

