Mayor signs Bill requiring restaurants & bars serving alcohol to have opioid overdose spray

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU (KITV) — On Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 28 requiring the opioid overdose treatment Narcan Nasal Spray be available in Oahu restaurants and bars that sell alcohol.

Blangiardi officially put his signature on the bill at the Lei Stand in Honolulu.

As a result of this week’s signing, The Liquor Commission will give out complimentary initial doses of Narcan, also known as Naloxone to bars and restaurants with liquor licenses.

The bill’s largely in response to growing concerns involving the fight against opioids, most notably fentanyl.

Regarding Fentanyl use, Mayor Blangiardi said, “Aside from being 50 times more dangerous, and addictive than heroine – as far as killing somebody, the distribution of this drug is unprecedented.”

Heather Lusk with Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center said, “Today is a monumental day to take this lifesaving very safe medication and put it into establishments that could really save lives.”

With Bill 28 being enacted, Honolulu’s at the forefront of major cities in the United States to require Narcan Nasal Spray in bars and restaurants.

In March 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter use.

