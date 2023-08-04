5 years after bag of human remains fished up from Delta, Sacramento deputies identify victim

By Lysée Mitri

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Five years after a fisherman’s discovery in the Delta sparked a murder investigation, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is now revealing the victim’s identity and asking for the public’s help to find her killer.

Detectives are investigating the 2018 death of 22-year-old Raven LaBit of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“On April 8 of 2018, there was a fisherman that was fishing off of the docks of the Lighthouse Bar and Grill in the town of Isleton, California, on the Mokelumne River,” Det. Garth Keffer said.

That fisherman caught a bag in the water and discovered there were human remains inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

About a year later, Keffer said the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the remains through genetic genealogy.

The sheriff’s office was able to contact her family in the Fayetteville area of Arkansas, where Raven grew up.

“She was an amazing person with an incredibly big heart,” said Raven’s father, Rich LaBit.

