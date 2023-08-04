‘Brutally murdered. Just like my son’: Family of Millard North alum grieving after Thursday morning killing

By Sean MacKinnon

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Millard North grad shot and killed early Thursday morning, identified by Omaha police and family as 26-year-old Adrrell Taylor.

Omaha police found him lying in a yard around 2:30 a.m. He later died at the hospital.

His mother, Tammy Taylor, says he was a hardworking electrician with the loudest, most contagious laugh.

She says she would give anything now to turn back the clock, transported back to watching him at running back on the Millard North football team.

“I just wish I could go back, I wish I could go back to everyone,” Taylor said.

But it’s not just her son she wishes she could go back for. Nearly 12 years ago, Taylor’s husband, Adrrell’s father, was shot and killed.

“Dad was murdered the exact same way that he was,” she said. “Brutally murdered. Just like my son.”

